Vernon Family Funeral Homes
235 Miami Street
Urbana, OH 43078
(937) 653-8888
Memorial Gathering
Monday, May 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Vernon Family Funeral Homes
235 Miami Street
Urbana, OH 43078
Service
Monday, May 20, 2019
7:00 PM
Vernon Family Funeral Homes
235 Miami Street
Urbana, OH 43078
Visitation
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
10:00 AM
Vernon Family Funeral Homes
235 Miami Street
Urbana, OH 43078
Funeral service
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Vernon Family Funeral Homes
235 Miami Street
Urbana, OH 43078
Michael Russell Obituary
RUSSELL, Michael E. "Mick" 78, of Urbana, a lifelong resident of Champaign County, passed away on Wednesday, May 15, 2019. Mick was born July 31, 1940 in Mingo, Ohio the son of the late Edward & Roberta (Huddleston) Russell. Mick is survived by his wife, Mary Kay (Neer) Russell, daughter, Amy (Matthew) Sullivan, son, Andrew (Andrea) Russell, grandchildren; Thomas and Brookelynn Russell, Caleb and Timothy Sullivan; brother, Merrell D. "Mack" (Mary) Russell; sister, Betsy (Tim) Hofman; sister-in-law, Ruth George; and several nieces and nephews He is preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Gerry Lynn Russell. Visitation from 47 PM on Monday, May 20, 2019 in the VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Urbana. Masonic services will follow at 7 PM. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 in the funeral home. The family will receive friends 1 hour prior to the service. Condolences may be made to the family at www.vernonfh.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on May 18, 2019
