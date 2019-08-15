|
|
RYAN, Michael B. Age 87 of Beavercreek, OH passed away outside of his cottage at Traditions of Beavercreek on Monday, August 12, 2019. He was born November 18, 1931 in Manhattan, New York to Donald and Mary (Foster) Ryan. Michael married Barbara Scholl on April 19, 1958 in Whitesboro, NY. Michael, a deeply faithful and devoted Catholic, graduated from Chaminade Julienne High School in Mineola, NY. He attended St. Michaels College in Winooski, Vermont and received a Bachelor's in Political Science. Michael also attended Oklahoma University while working on his Master's degree, completing his degree at Central Michigan University. He served his country in the United States Air Force as an officer, achieving the rank of First Lieutenant before being Honorably Discharged. Michael worked for GE before joining the Federal Civil Service, starting at Griffis AFB, then Tinker AFB and retired from Wright Patterson AFB. He was an avid golfer and tennis player, and had a regular group of friends he played with. Michael loved New York Mets baseball, Oklahoma Sooners football and could talk about his love of sports with anyone. He loved Dixieland Jazz and music in general, and passed that love of music on to his daughters. Michael's love for his family knew no boundaries, it was ever present. He did not know a stranger and could tell stories of his life experiences and captivate everyone's attention. Mike was quite a character, amazingly smart and was a natural leader. He loved his family dearly and will be greatly missed by all. Michael is survived by his three daughters, Joanne P. (Kelly Brown) Ryan, Kathleen G. (Francisco) Irizarry and Mary E. Vandagriff; three grandchildren; Kevin A. Irizarry, Patricia A. Vandagriff and Christine M. (Tyler Jewell) Vandagriff; A great grandchild, Theodore Ryan Jewell; and other nieces, nephews, family and many friends. He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 47 years, Barbara; a sister, Eileen Ryan; and a brother, Donald Ryan. A visitation will be held on Saturday, August 17, 2019 from 2:00 to 4:00 pm at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Beavercreek Chapel, 3380 Dayton-Xenia Rd., Beavercreek, Ohio 45432. Funeral Services will follow the visitation at 4:00 pm at the funeral home. Burial will follow at a later date at Calvary Cemetery at the convenience of the family. To leave a memory of Michael or a special message for the family please visit NewcomerDayton.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 15, 2019