SABIN, Michael L. "Mike" 69, of Dayton, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at his home. Mike is preceded in death by his daughter Erin Sabin, parents Leroy and Shirley Sabin, brother Robert Sabin, brothers-in-law Richard A. Schulte, Michael Schulte, and Jeff Havard, nephew Nathan Schulte, father-in-law Richard L. Schulte, mother-in-law Honor Schulte, and grandmother Charlene Oren. Mike is survived by his beloved wife of 50 years and high school sweetheart, Heather Sabin, daughters Julie Sabin, Sarah (Jedfrey) Tudor, and Emily (Jason) Thompson, grandchildren Luke Sabin Barker, Elliet, Kenai, and Ziva Tudor, and Simon and Liam Thompson, brother Brent Sabin, sisters Cynthia Borchard and Debby Terrian, special loved ones Ed (Michelle) Nienaber, and many numerous nieces and nephews. Mike wore many hats in his 69 years, literally and figuratively. He was a devoted husband, a loving dad, an adoring grandpa, but above all things, a follower of Jesus. He was licensed through DOVE Ministries and became cofounder and pastor of WINGS Christian Fellowship in Bellbrook. Mike cultivated a life long love of the great outdoors. As the "rock" of the Sabin family, he used his passion to spend quality time with all of his favorite people. He loved biking and kayaking with Heather, fishing with his brothers, and creeking with his grandkids who he always called his âsmile makersâ. He wrote his best sermons in deer stands or while cutting the grass. Mike was an avid camper as a Silver Star Boy Scout and more recently at the family's annual B.S. Fest and throughout Ohio State Parks with Heather. An anointed worship leader, Mike surrounded himself with music. His family often felt they were living in a musical. His daughter Erin was especially comforted by his singing. His music was an integral part of BellHOP Cafe where he served coffee, people, and Jesus. Following a 20 year career in investment property management, Mike poured himself into Bellbrook and its citizens. A proud American, he wanted to "Keep America Great" and make Bellbrook better. He was an integral part of the Bellbrook-Sugarcreek Ministerial Association, Optimist Club, Avenue of Flags, National Day of Prayer, and the Cross Walk every Easter season. As befitting a man that has lived well, Mike leaves his community and family with good memories of his servant heart. His girls will surely miss the blue eyed guy that got them flowers for any occasion, dropped everything when they needed him, and prayed a blessing over them every night, "May the Lord God bless you with His peace and with His rest." To help the family celebrate his life, you are invited to share your memories, sympathies, and hugs during the Life Celebration Memorial Service at Emmanuel Baptist Church (2928 Wilmington Dayton Rd, Bellbrook, OH 45305) on Tuesday, Feb. 18th at 6 pm. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to BellHOP Mission Outreach and Miami Valley Women's Center. You are welcome to share your thoughts, prayers, and stories on Mike's Book of Memories at www.ConnerAndKoch.com by clicking on his name.
