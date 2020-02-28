Home

George C. Martin Funeral Home
5040 Frederick Pike at Needmore Road
Dayton, OH 45414
(937)277-9290
Michael SCHLEMANN
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
4:00 PM
SCHLEMANN, Michael Lawrence 68, of Dayton, passed away Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020 in Charleston, SC. He was born to the late Frank & Charlotte (Doyle) Schlemann on Dec. 26, 1951 in Dayton, OH. Michael was a graduate of Patterson Co-Op High School and retired from the tool & die industry. He served our country in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam War and was a member of V.F.W. Post #5018 in Dayton. Survived by his girlfriend, Kim Hartley; daughters, Kelly Chubb (Doug) & Kari Schlemann (Michael Jalbert); granddaughter, Cora Chubb; sisters, Kathy Taxis, Connie Cox, Carol Hamrock (Gerry) & Barb Tankersley; numerous cousins & close friends. The family will receive friends 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, at the GEORGE C. MARTIN FUNERAL HOME,"Northridge Chapel," 5040 Frederick Pike at Needmore Road, with military honors at 4 p.m. A private burial will be held at Calvary Cemetery at a later date. Condolences can be shared at www.georgecmartinfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 28, 2020
