Tobias Funeral Home - Far Hills Chapel
5471 Far Hills Ave
Dayton, OH 45429
(937) 435-2273
Calling hours
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Tobias Funeral Home - Far Hills Chapel
5471 Far Hills Ave
Dayton, OH 45429
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Tobias Funeral Home - Far Hills Chapel
5471 Far Hills Ave
Dayton, OH 45429
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Tobias Funeral Home - Far Hills Chapel
5471 Far Hills Ave
Dayton, OH 45429
Michael SCHLERETH


1969 - 2019
Michael SCHLERETH Obituary
SCHLERETH, Michael H. "Jake"' Age 49, of Centerville, passed away Sunday, August 25, 2019 at . He is survived by his wife, Tara Henriksen; son, Cole Michael Schlereth; in-laws, Stephen, Carol, and Holly Henriksen (Scott & Sabrina); parents; and sister and family. Jake was a graduate of the University of Findlay, the Assistant Treasurer of the Kettering City School District and a part-time Firefighter with Washington Township. Friends may call from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. Thursday, August 29, 2019 and 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. Friday, August 30, 2019 at the TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME FAR HILLS CHAPEL, 5471 Far Hills Ave., Dayton, Ohio 45429, with the funeral service at 11:00 a.m. Friday. The family wishes to thank the staff at , KCSD, and the WTFD family for their care, compassion and support through this difficult time. Memorial contributions may be made to or the Washington Township Firefighters Association. Online condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 27, 2019
