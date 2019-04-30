SHANE, Michael Of Oakwood, Ohio died Sunday, April 28th at the age of 58 after a hard fought battle with cholangiocarcinoma (bile duct cancer). Michael is survived by his wife Felice, his children Lindi (Adam), Allison, and Jordan, his granddaughter Sidney, his sister Cindy Pretekin (Jeff Froelich), and his nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by both of his parents, Phyllis and Sidney Shane, and his sister, Margie Shane. Mike was born in Evansville, Indiana, and attended college at Indiana University. He moved to Dayton in 1982, and a few years later he and his two business partners, Geoffrey Hyman and Jeffrey Fourman, started a company that was originally known as Cables To Go and later renamed Lastar, Inc. They sold that company in 2014, and since then Mike was focused on serving the Dayton business community and the broader Dayton community. He had the opportunity to serve as a board member/advisor to several local businesses, and he served as the director of the Feast of Giving and was previously the Chairman at the Board for Dayton Children's Hospital. Mike was an avid Dayton Flyers fan, loved the game of golf, but most of all he cherished family time. He believed in giving back to the community and wanted to do what he could to help make an impact on others lives. Mike was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend. He will always be loved and missed by many. A funeral service will be held at Temple Israel, 1 Riverbend Drive, on Tuesday, April 30th, at 2:00 PM with interment immediately following at Beth Abraham cemetery. Rabbi Karen Bodney-Halasz and Rabbi Joshua Ginsberg officiating. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Feast of Giving Fund at the Dayton Foundation, to the Cholangiocarcinoma Foundation, or to the . Glickler Funeral Home handling arrangements. Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 30, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary