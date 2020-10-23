Michael SHAW

SHAW, Michael A.



66, West Carrollton, passed away Tuesday, Oct 20th. Was



preceded in death by father Charles James Shaw. Survived by his son Bryan, mother Marilyn, sisters Kathy, Barbara (Dave) and half-sisters Heather and Holly, and numerous family and friends who loved him. Graduate of Fairmont West H.S. 1972 and was employed by Larkin Electric and later Becker Electric. Visit from 3 - 5 pm at Tobias Funeral Home, Far Hills Chapel on Sunday, 25 Oct., and Celebration of life on Monday at 10:00 am at Tobias.



