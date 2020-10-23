1/
Michael SHAW
SHAW, Michael A.

66, West Carrollton, passed away Tuesday, Oct 20th. Was

preceded in death by father Charles James Shaw. Survived by his son Bryan, mother Marilyn, sisters Kathy, Barbara (Dave) and half-sisters Heather and Holly, and numerous family and friends who loved him. Graduate of Fairmont West H.S. 1972 and was employed by Larkin Electric and later Becker Electric. Visit from 3 - 5 pm at Tobias Funeral Home, Far Hills Chapel on Sunday, 25 Oct., and Celebration of life on Monday at 10:00 am at Tobias.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Tobias Funeral Home - Far Hills Chapel
5471 Far Hills Ave
Dayton, OH 45429
9374352273
