Weigel Funeral Home
980 NW Washington Blvd.
Hamilton, OH 45013
(513) 892-1524
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
9:30 AM
Immanuel Baptist Church
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
11:30 AM
Immanuel Baptist Church
1770 Eaton Avenue
Hamilton, OH
Michael STORY


1967 - 2019
Michael STORY Obituary
STORY, Michael T. Age 52, Cincinnati, died Saturday, November 23, 2019 at Jewish Hospital, Cincinnati. He was born in Hamilton on January 9, 1967, the son of Michael L. and Connie (Wallace) Story. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a degree in Mechanical Engineering and was employed as a Global Quality Manager for Ransohoff CTG. Mike was a diehard University of Cincinnati Alum and an active supporter of U C Athletics. Mike had a passion for the outdoors. He is survived by his wife Jeni, Cincinnati; his father, Michael L. Story, Hamilton; three children, Josie, Jesse and Jase; five stepchildren, Craig, Kelly, John, Justin and Jorja; his brother, Bryan L. (Becky) Story, Cincinnati and his nephews, Kellen and Quinn Story. Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, November 29, 2019 at Immanuel Baptist Church, 1770 Eaton Avenue, Hamilton, Ohio with Pastor Mike Botts officiating. Visitation will be Friday from 9:30 a.m. until time of the service at the church. Memorials may be directed to the College of Medicine Medical Research Fund in care of UC Foundation, P.O. Box 19970, Cincinnati, Ohio 45219. Online condolences are available at www.weigelfuneralhome.com
Published in Journal-News on Nov. 26, 2019
