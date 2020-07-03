Michael TAYLOR

TAYLOR, Michael A. Born December 20th, 1948, and passed unexpectedly on March 27th, 2020. Memorial service will be held July 3rd, 2020, at 12-noon, 4000 Shiloh Springs Rd., Clayton, Ohio, at Ethan Temple Church. Preceded in death by his grandparents; his father, Billy Taylor; mother, Barbara Taylor Freeman; and two younger brothers, Ronnie & Devlon. Michael leaves to mourn his passing & cherish his memory, sisters, Donna Taylor (Anthony), Shanda Taylor, Darla Stirtmire (Tyrone), Carmen Renee Jackson (Skip), and Mary Freeman; a host of nieces and nephews. Eulogy by Pastor Rashid Taylor. Masks are required.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jul. 3, 2020.