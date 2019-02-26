|
THOMPSON, Michael L. Age 52 passed away on Friday February 22, 2019. He was born on January 25, 1967 in Hamilton the son of Esther (nee Peters) Bennett and the late Michael Thompson. Michael was a veteran of The United States Navy serving over 21 years. He is survived by his loving wife Rhonda Thompson; his mother Esther Bennett; one daughter Tiffany (Daniel) Hodges, one step son Brian Seeley; two grandchildren Emmalyne Hodges and Kolton Hodges; two sisters Ida Oliver and Kelly (Billy) Messer. He also leaves behind many other family and close friends. Visitation will be on Wednesday February 27, 2019 from 5:00PM- 8:00PM at Pater Avenue Free Pentecostal Church of God 1321 Pater Avenue, Hamilton Oh 45011. The funeral will take place on Thursday February 28, 2019 at 1:00PM at the church with Pastor Yvonne Campbell officiating. Burial will follow in Millville Cemetery with full military honors. THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME is serving the family. www.websterfuneralhomes.com
Published in Journal-News on Feb. 26, 2019