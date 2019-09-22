|
|
THOMPSON, Michael "Redbone" Of Scioto County, Ohio, passed away last week at his home in Dayton, he was 68. Mike was a proud father, grandfather, brother and friend, and near life-long Daytonian, having graduated from Wilbur Wright High School in 1970. He served in the U.S. Army from 1971-77, and continued to serve his community as a letter carrier for the U.S. Postal Service for nearly 28 years until his retirement. Active in veteran affairs, Michael Thompson was a member of the American Legion, VFW, and AmVets. Politically impassioned, his Eastmont neighborhood home, where he lived since 1977, was frequently adorned with yard signs and placards -- the most important of which was the simple directive to "Vote!". He is survived by his son, Jason Michael Thompson of Lebanon, Ohio, his grandsons Thomas, Macaulay, and William, in addition to his brothers, Roger Wayne Thompson, Charles Kenneth Thompson, John Edward Thompson, and his sister, Joyce Enix, along with a host of nieces and nephews. En lieu of flowers Mike would prefer that you help a veteran in a manner you see fit. A gathering for fellowship and remembrance will take place on Wednesday, September 25th, from 4pm until 7pm at the N.A.L.C. Union Hall, located at 1860 Radio Road, Dayton, OH 45431.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sept. 22, 2019