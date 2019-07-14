|
VANCE, Michael J. 52, of West Carrollton, passed away unexpectedly on June 28, 2019 in Idaho Springs, CO. He was born on July 26, 1966 to Norris and Judi (Satalia) Vance in Dayton, OH. Mike spent his final years enjoying music and exploring the outdoors, all with a big smile and great sense of humor. Mike is survived by his loving parents, Norris and Judi Vance; children, Emily L. Vance (Patrick Foote) and Joseph M. Vance; brother, Jeff Vance; numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins; and lifelong friend, Daniel Marciniak. Family and Friends may gather at Newcomer Kettering Chapel on Monday, July 15, 2019 from 4-7 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations in Mike's name are suggested to the . To leave a special message for the family online, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on July 14, 2019