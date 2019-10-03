Home

POWERED BY

Services
Porter-Qualls-Freeman Funeral Home
823 South Yellow Springs St
Springfield, OH 45506
(937) 325-1447
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Trinity A.M.E Church
545 Selma Rd
Springfield, OH
View Map
Service
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
1:00 PM
Trinity A.M.E Church
545 Selma Rd
Springfield, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael VANDYKE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael VANDYKE Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael VANDYKE Sr. Obituary
VANDYKE, Sr., Michael Thomas Was called home to Glory on September 29, 2019 at McAuley Senior Living in Urbana, Ohio, surrounded by his loving family and friends. Michael was born in Harrodsburg, Kentucky on December 18, 1938, the son of Birdie (Taylor) VanDyke and Ransom Earl VanDyke. He leaves to cherish his memories, two children Frances Irene VanDyke and Michael (Marie) VanDyke Jr, four grandchildren James Swain, Cassie VanDyke, Brandy VanDyke and Michael VanDyke III, and a host of great grandchildren which he truly enjoyed. Michael has one sister Brenda (VanDyke) Duplessis, as well as two nephews and a host of relatives, friends, his special Saturday friends and a great many "horse friends". Michael was preceded in death by his wife, Irene S. VanDyke, his mother and father, mother in-law Willie Frances Bess and father in-law Rev. Charles Henry Smith. Michael was a devoted horse trainer and consultant throughout his career. Michael was a member of Trinity African Methodist Episcopal Church in Springfield, Ohio, where he served as a Steward. Michael was very well known within the horse community of American Saddlebred "The Horse America Made". Michael won numerous championships throughout his career. He received the Tri-State Trainer of the Year, a member of the Dayton Horse Show Association where he always attended and received recognition for his loyal support as an exhibitor. He also was a lifetime member of the U.P.H.A. (United Professional Horse Association). Michael also received numerous High Point Awards. Michael was dearly loved and will be greatly missed. Michael fought the good fight, "Well done my good and faithful servant" Service for Michael VanDyke will be held on Friday October 4, 2019 at Trinity A.M.E Church 545 Selma Rd, Springfield, Ohio. Visitation will be 11:00am until time of service which will be at 1:00pm with Rev. Dr. Peggy Turner officiating. Interment will follow at Oakdale Cemetery in Urbana, Ohio. Arrangements entrusted to Porter Qualls Freeman Funeral Home.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Oct. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now