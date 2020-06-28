Michael Vanwey
VANWEY, Michael R. 61, of Cameron, Wisconsin, passed away on May 16, 2020. He was born May 11, 1959, in Springfield, to Wayne T. and Helen L. (Sites) Vanwey. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy and a 1977 graduate of Northeastern High School. He loved to golf, hunt and fish. He is survived by the love of his life, Sharlene Bellefeuille; sons, Nate of Hudson, WI and Andy (Rachel) of St. Paul, MN; brother, Tom (Lisa) of Springfield and sisters, Kathy (Tony) Daniel of Nicholasville, KY and Kristie (Shawn) Danley of Springfield. There will be a Celebration of Life at 6326 Middle Urbana Rd in Springfield, on Saturday, July 4, from 4-6 PM. By his wishes, he was cremated.


Published in Springfield News Sun on Jun. 28, 2020.
