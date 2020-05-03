|
VINCE, Michael E. 75, of Springfield, passed away on Wednesday, April 29, 2020. He was born on May 7, 1944, in Springfield, the son of the late Elwood D. and Katherine M. (Walker) Vince. He was preceded in death by his wife Shirley of 42 years. Mike was co-owner of Vince Refuse Services. He was very hardworking and took great pride in all he did. He was meticulous with his home, his cars, and his Harley's. Mike loved to ride, traveling and hanging out with his friends. He always made time for socializing. Mike is survived by his daughters: Shonda (JD) Lindeman, Teresa Pollard, and Indya Teague; grandchildren: Jami Green, Sean Anderson, Bethany Anderson, John Reaves, Jessie Johnson, Asia Spencer, Cody Teague, Allison Teague and Hunter Stamper; several great grandchildren, siblings: Connie (Ralph) Burris, David (Cheri) Vince, and Rick (Edie) Vince; sister-in-law, Frieda Vince, and the second love of his life, Wilma Potts; and several nieces and nephews. He was also preceded in death by his siblings: Diane (Gervin) Pringle, Roger Vince, and Jeannie Whitacre. Private graveside services will be held on May 7th in the Glen Haven Memorial Garden. Online expressions of sympathy and his video tribute may be viewed at www.littletonandrue.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on May 3, 2020