Dayton Daily News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Littleton & Rue Funeral Home
830 N Limestone Street
Springfield, OH 45503-3610
(937) 323-6439
Graveside service
Private
Glen Haven Memorial Garden
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael VINCE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael VINCE


1944 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael VINCE Obituary
VINCE, Michael E. 75, of Springfield, passed away on Wednesday, April 29, 2020. He was born on May 7, 1944, in Springfield, the son of the late Elwood D. and Katherine M. (Walker) Vince. He was preceded in death by his wife Shirley of 42 years. Mike was co-owner of Vince Refuse Services. He was very hardworking and took great pride in all he did. He was meticulous with his home, his cars, and his Harley's. Mike loved to ride, traveling and hanging out with his friends. He always made time for socializing. Mike is survived by his daughters: Shonda (JD) Lindeman, Teresa Pollard, and Indya Teague; grandchildren: Jami Green, Sean Anderson, Bethany Anderson, John Reaves, Jessie Johnson, Asia Spencer, Cody Teague, Allison Teague and Hunter Stamper; several great grandchildren, siblings: Connie (Ralph) Burris, David (Cheri) Vince, and Rick (Edie) Vince; sister-in-law, Frieda Vince, and the second love of his life, Wilma Potts; and several nieces and nephews. He was also preceded in death by his siblings: Diane (Gervin) Pringle, Roger Vince, and Jeannie Whitacre. Private graveside services will be held on May 7th in the Glen Haven Memorial Garden. Online expressions of sympathy and his video tribute may be viewed at www.littletonandrue.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on May 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Littleton & Rue Funeral Home
Download Now