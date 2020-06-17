Michael WAHL

WAHL, Michael N. Age 73, of Monticello, KY, passed away Sunday, June 14, 2020. Mike was born and raised in St. Cloud, Minnesota, to Faith & Donald Wahl, who preceded him in death, along with his brother, Tom Wahl. He is survived by his beloved family, his wife of 31 years, Tina Wahl; son and daughter-in-law, Rick and Meredith Wahl; step-son, Sean Wilson; sister and brother-in-law, Donna & Steve Leighton; grandsons, Brady Wahl, Colton Wahl, Austin Wilson, Mason Wilson, Gunnar Wilson, Westin Wilson; nieces and nephew, Trevor Wahl, Shannon Wahl, Stefanie (Leighton) Schneider, Robin (Leighton) Frederick. Mike joined the Navy out of high school and went on to have a successful career at General Motors, retiring after 32 years as a proud member of UAW Local 696. He was a 32nd degree Master Mason in Dayton, Ohio, active member of the Masonic Freedom Lodge 643, belonged to the Scottish Rite and Gideons International. He was a proud member of the Oak Grove Baptist Church where he often said his position was 3rd row from the front. He enjoyed riding his Harley with the Widow's Sons group and Freedom Riders. His happy place was Lake Cumberland. He enjoyed boating, fishing, and hunting. For those left behind, there are many stories, wonderful memories, and especially laughter that we will all share in the years to come. Funeral service will be held at 2 PM, Thursday, June 18th, at Hicks-Vaughn Funeral Home, Monticello, KY with graveside services to follow at Oak Grove Baptist Church cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday from 12:30-2 PM. Hicks-Vaughn Funeral Home of Monticello, KY in charge of the arrangements.



