Michael WHIAKER

WHIAKER, Michael D. Age 59 years, 1 month and 16 days, passed away after a short illness on Monday, July 13th. Michael is survived by his fiancee of many years, Marie Lewis, sisters and brother-in-law, Regina and Dennis Fenton (Whitaker), Renee and Robert Elswick, sisters Sherry and Robin Whitaker, brothers, James Whitaker and Rick (Kathy) Whitaker. He is preceded in death by parents, Doyle and Ruth Whitaker (Northfleet), as well as brother, David. Michael was well known for many years as a handy-man in the Dayton area, working for his older brother. A celebration of life is planned for a later date. The family asks that donations be made to The Hospice of Dayton
in honor of Michael's life. Arrangements were overseen by Trinity Cremation Care Funeral Home, 510 Business Pkwy, Carlisle OH 45005.