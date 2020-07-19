1/
Michael WHIAKER
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WHIAKER, Michael D. Age 59 years, 1 month and 16 days, passed away after a short illness on Monday, July 13th. Michael is survived by his fiancee of many years, Marie Lewis, sisters and brother-in-law, Regina and Dennis Fenton (Whitaker), Renee and Robert Elswick, sisters Sherry and Robin Whitaker, brothers, James Whitaker and Rick (Kathy) Whitaker. He is preceded in death by parents, Doyle and Ruth Whitaker (Northfleet), as well as brother, David. Michael was well known for many years as a handy-man in the Dayton area, working for his older brother. A celebration of life is planned for a later date. The family asks that donations be made to The Hospice of Dayton in honor of Michael's life. Arrangements were overseen by Trinity Cremation Care Funeral Home, 510 Business Pkwy, Carlisle OH 45005.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jul. 19, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved