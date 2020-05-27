|
|
WHITT, Michael Jay Age 56, of Middletown, Ohio passed away Friday, May 22, 2020 at Atrium Medical Center. He was born November 13, 1963 in Middletown and lived here all his life. He was a union representative for Delphi for 17 years, and a welding inspector for Magelan Aerospace for five years. Michael was a member of I.A.M. Union. He enjoyed drag racing. He was an outdoorsman, and enjoyed fishing, hunting, mini bike riding and vegetable gardening. Preceding him in death were his parents, Claude and Adonis Ruth (Holder) Whitt; and two brothers, Roger Whitt and Larry Moore. He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Melissa Whitt; four children, Kenneth Lee Barrett, Michael Joshua (Katelyn) Whitt, Jeremy Allan (Chelsea) Roberson, and Kenneth (Andrea) Ferryman IV; four grandchildren, Michael James Alexander Whitt, Victoria Marie Whitt, Christopher Jay Whitt and Waylon Joshua Whitt; two brothers, John (Barbara) Moore and Danny (Anita) Moore; one sister, Rosemary Hannum; and many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Visitation will be Friday, May 29, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. Funeral services will be Saturday, May 30, 2020 at 12:00 noon at the funeral home with his brother, Rev. John Moore officiating. Interment will be at Woodside Cemetery, Middletown, Ohio. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. Condolences may be sent to [email protected]
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 27, 2020