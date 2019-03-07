|
|
WILSON, Michael David Born May 21, 1964 in Hamilton, Ohio to Lacy and Thelma Wilson, passed away February 27, 2019 age 54. He leaves to cherish his memory three daughters: Leigha Wilson, Felicia Wilson, and Veronica Wilson; two brothers: Lacy Wilson, Jr.(Paula), and Randall Wilson (Sally); one sister: Diana Charbeneau (Royce), other relatives and many friends. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, March 9 from 2-4pm at Hillbilly Heaven, 2502 Atco Ave, Middletown, Ohio and then from 6-8pm at Penny Royal Baptist Church, 3733 Pennyroyal Rd, Franklin, Ohio 45005. Professional services entrusted to Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel. Donaldjordanmemorialchapel.com
Published in Journal-News on Mar. 7, 2019