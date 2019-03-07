Home

WILSON, Michael David Born May 21, 1964 in Hamilton, Ohio to Lacy and Thelma Wilson, passed away February 27, 2019 age 54. He leaves to cherish his memory three daughters: Leigha Wilson, Felicia Wilson, and Veronica Wilson; two brothers: Lacy Wilson, Jr.(Paula), and Randall Wilson (Sally); one sister: Diana Charbeneau (Royce), other relatives and many friends. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, March 9 from 2-4pm at Hillbilly Heaven, 2502 Atco Ave, Middletown, Ohio and then from 6-8pm at Penny Royal Baptist Church, 3733 Pennyroyal Rd, Franklin, Ohio 45005. Professional services entrusted to Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel. Donaldjordanmemorialchapel.com
Published in Journal-News on Mar. 7, 2019
