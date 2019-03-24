Dayton Daily News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home
1002 East High Street
Springfield, OH 45505
(937) 325-7353
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael WOLLUM
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael WOLLUM


1985 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Michael WOLLUM Obituary
WOLLUM, Michael E. "Jeub" 34, of Springfield, passed away March 13, 2019. He was born January 2, 1985 in Springfield. Survivors include his mother, Shirley Clarkston; father and stepmother, Michael E. and Karen Wollum, all of Springfield; one daughter, Lydia Carson; siblings, Jeremy J. Wollum, Roger Clarkston, Aalesha Clarkston, and Tiffany Clarkston; and one aunt, Charlotte Wollum. Michael was preceded in death by his stepfather, Barry L. Clarkston; grandfathers, Naaman Miller and Eldon Wollum; and grandmother, Lela Wollum. A memorial gathering of family and friends will be held from 5-7 p.m. Friday, March 29 in theJONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Mar. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home
Download Now