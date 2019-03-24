|
|
WOLLUM, Michael E. "Jeub" 34, of Springfield, passed away March 13, 2019. He was born January 2, 1985 in Springfield. Survivors include his mother, Shirley Clarkston; father and stepmother, Michael E. and Karen Wollum, all of Springfield; one daughter, Lydia Carson; siblings, Jeremy J. Wollum, Roger Clarkston, Aalesha Clarkston, and Tiffany Clarkston; and one aunt, Charlotte Wollum. Michael was preceded in death by his stepfather, Barry L. Clarkston; grandfathers, Naaman Miller and Eldon Wollum; and grandmother, Lela Wollum. A memorial gathering of family and friends will be held from 5-7 p.m. Friday, March 29 in theJONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Mar. 24, 2019