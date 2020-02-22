|
YINGER, Michael Roy 76, Son of Clyde and Frances Yinger was born on May 24, 1943 and left his earthly body on February 18, 2020. Mike retired from Navistar in 2001 after 39 years of dedicated service. He was an avid outdoorsman that enjoyed hunting, camping, and fishing. An athlete that loved to race cars, golf, and watch NASCAR. He was a member of First Christian Church where he volunteered his free time. He is survived by his beloved wife of 56 years, Jean Yinger. One son, Michael (Monica) Yinger. One daughter, Brenda (Chris) Baker. He was a "PawPaw" to 9 grandchildren, Matt Yinger, Michael Yinger, Mark (Lauren) Yinger, Ashlee Rife, Morgan (Danielle) Yinger, Joshua (Brittany) Rife, Myles Yinger, Riley Baker, and Mitchell Yinger, as well as 12 great grandchildren. According to Mike's wishes his body was donated to WSU Boonshoft School of Medicine and there will be no services. In lieu of flowers the family is asking that you make donations to Mike's favorite charity, St. Judes Hospital. The family would like to extend their gratitude to the staff at SRMC, especially Tyler Foulke. As PawPaw would always say, "Thank ya, Jesus"
Published in Springfield News Sun on Feb. 22, 2020