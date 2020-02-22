Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Michael YINGER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael YINGER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael YINGER Obituary
YINGER, Michael Roy 76, Son of Clyde and Frances Yinger was born on May 24, 1943 and left his earthly body on February 18, 2020. Mike retired from Navistar in 2001 after 39 years of dedicated service. He was an avid outdoorsman that enjoyed hunting, camping, and fishing. An athlete that loved to race cars, golf, and watch NASCAR. He was a member of First Christian Church where he volunteered his free time. He is survived by his beloved wife of 56 years, Jean Yinger. One son, Michael (Monica) Yinger. One daughter, Brenda (Chris) Baker. He was a "PawPaw" to 9 grandchildren, Matt Yinger, Michael Yinger, Mark (Lauren) Yinger, Ashlee Rife, Morgan (Danielle) Yinger, Joshua (Brittany) Rife, Myles Yinger, Riley Baker, and Mitchell Yinger, as well as 12 great grandchildren. According to Mike's wishes his body was donated to WSU Boonshoft School of Medicine and there will be no services. In lieu of flowers the family is asking that you make donations to Mike's favorite charity, St. Judes Hospital. The family would like to extend their gratitude to the staff at SRMC, especially Tyler Foulke. As PawPaw would always say, "Thank ya, Jesus"
Published in Springfield News Sun on Feb. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -