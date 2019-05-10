|
YOUNG, Michael 60, of Dayton passed away May 4th surrounded by family and friends. He is proceeded in death by his parents Thomas (Mac) and Vera and his son Matthew, sister, Jan & nephew, Casey. He is survived by his children Brandis, Michael (Josh), Laci, James & Jarrod Grandchildren Casey, Brandon, Chance & Cole and a great granddaughter due in June Brother Thomas sister Jill and nieces Dana, Jessica, and Misti and his beloved dog Louie. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends He was born April 26, 1959 in Dayton He served in the Army and was a trucker. Services will be held Tuesday May 14,2019 @ GIickier Funeral Home 1849 Salem Ave Dayton Ohio from 12-2 followed by burial at the Dayton V.A. Donations can be made to Michael Young Memorial Fund at any Wright Patt Credit Union
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 10, 2019