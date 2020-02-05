Home

Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3380 Dayton Xenia Road
Beavercreek, OH 45432
937-429-4700
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
6:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3380 Dayton Xenia Road
Beavercreek, OH 45432
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
10:00 AM
Ascension Catholic Church
2025 Woodman Dr
Dayton, OH
1943 - 2020
Michaeleen Meredith Obituary
MEREDITH, Michaeleen K. Age 76 of Beavercreek, passed away Friday, January 31, 2020 at Trinity Community of Beavercreek after an extended illness. She was born May 16, 1943 in Dayton, Ohio the daughter of Maglorie and Elizabeth Kelner. She is preceded in death by her parents; infant son, James M. Meredith; sister, Emrita Gauder and brother-In-Law, Charles Gauder. Michaeleen's greatest joy was spending time with the love of her life, Harry. She took great pride in her four granddaughters and all of their accomplishments. Michaeleen is survived by her beloved husband of 56 years, Harry; daughters, Lisa M. (Stephen) Meredith Shick and Amy E. (Christopher) Meredith-Green; grandchildren, Olivia M. and Andrea M. Shick; Audrey M. and Sloane A. Green. She is also survived by numerous family and friends. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 10:00 am at Ascension Catholic Church 2025 Woodman Dr. Dayton, OH 45420. Visitation will be February 7, 2020 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Beavercreek Chapel 3380 Dayton-Xenia Rd., Beavercreek, Ohio 45432. In lieu of flowers donations made be made in Michaeleen's name to Humane Society of Greater Dayton www.hsdayton.org. To share a memory of Michaeleen or to leave a special message for the family, please visit NewcomerDayton.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 5, 2020
