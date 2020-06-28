Michaelk FITZGERALD
FITZGERALD, Michael William Michael was born July 21, 1953, in Dayton, Ohio. He went to heaven June 16, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, William Fitzgerald and Elizabeth Fitzgerald (Gress), and brother, William Fitzgerald, Jr. He was a follower of Jesus Christ and loved his grandsons more than anything. He will be greatly missed. He was a graduate from Stebbins High School. He is survived by Mary K. Lynn, Jane Mannon, Terri and Ed Sullivan, Patty and Steve Leyland, John Fitzgerald and Pam Hensley; daughter, Nicole Worley and son-in-law, Nathan Worley; grandsons, Zachary and Austin Worley. There will be a private celebration of life.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Jun. 28, 2020.
