1/
MICHELE HERTLEIN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share MICHELE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HERTLEIN, Michele Bernadette Age 52, of Kettering, Ohio, passed away August 5, 2020, after a long battle with cancer. Born July 15, 1968, in Dayton, Ohio, Michele received a B. A. in Graphic Design from the University of Dayton. A long time employee of the National Children's Cancer Society, Michele was the Vice President of the Global Outreach Program. Michele will be missed by her parents, Ronald and Cheryl Hertlein; her brother, Seth and his wife, Amber; and their sons, Arlo and Eliott. She is survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Memorial Service will be held at 11:00AM on Monday, August 17, 2020, at the First Baptist Kettering Church, 3939 Swigart Road, Dayton, Ohio, with Pastor Chad Keck officiating. Friends will be received by the family from 10:30 AM until the service begins. In lieu of flowers, please, consider donating to the National Children's Cancer Society at www.thenccs.org.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 12, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved