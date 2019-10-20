|
|
McKINNISS (Roberts), Michele "Shelly" Died peacefully at on Sunday October 13, 2019 in Dayton,Ohio at the age of 50. Shelly is survived by her Son Harold and wife Britni McKinniss (Riverside); Grandchildren Daisy and Colton; Sister Hazel (Gary) Watkins (Riverside); niece Pamela Watkins (Riverside); nephew Jason (Shannon) Watkins; great nephew Randy Watkins; numerous cousins and aunts/uncles. She is preceded in death by her Mother Clara (Chappell) Roberts, Father Jack Roberts, Brother-In-Law David McKinniss and her 7 Babies she never got to hold here on Earth. Shelly was born on March 15, 1969 in Campbell, KY. She graduated from Walter E. Stebbins High School in 1987. A memorial is scheduled for 12:00pm on October 26, 2019 at Way of the Cross Church, with a reception to follow. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Shelly's life Arrangements by American Cremation Service a division of Baker Hazel Snider Funeral Home.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 20, 2019