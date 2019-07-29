|
|
WELCH (Gullette), Michele Passed away on July 23, 2019 at the age of 54. Michele is preceded in death by her father Quincey Gullette and grandparents James & Doris Jones. She is survived by her husband Anthony Welch; mother Brenda Gullette; daughters LaShonda Gullette and Timesha Floyd; brothers Mark (Doreen) Gullette, Michael Gullette; 4 special aunts and a host of nieces, nephews and friends. Funeral services will be Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at Corinthian Baptist Church 700 S. James H. McGee Blvd. with Dr. P. E. Henderson, Pastor/Officiating. The family will receive friends from 10am until time of service 11am. Professional services by Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel, Dayton, OH. Condolences and memorial contributions may be made to the family at www.donaldjordanmc.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on July 29, 2019