D'AMICO, Michelina Age 90, of Centerville, OH, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 25, 2019. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 56 years, Ernesto, and infant daughter, Mary Ann D'Amico. She is survived by her four children, Floria, (Rick) Brophy, Ernie (Julie), Michael, and Teresa (Huey) Conway; 11 grandchildren: Anthony, Nicholas, Kevin, Robert, Kyle, Brian, Angela, Abbey, Alisha, Mary, Huey III, and 18 great-grandchildren. Born and raised in Duronia, a Province of Campobasso, Italy, and she is one of eight children born to Giuseppe and Fiorina (Sciarretta) Manzo. She is survived by her siblings Franco Manzo, who resides in Rome, Italy; and Antonietta Berardo, who resides in Mar del Plata, Argentina. She was married in Italy and immigrated to the United States when she was 19. Known by friends and family as Mickey, she worked at Cassano's Pizzeria, Supermarkets Dot's, Fazio's, Kroger's and helped make pizzas during the start-up of Mamma DiSalvo's. She enjoyed taking care of her customers always with a smile. In addition to being an excellent cook, she taught herself to sew using her natural creativity to design and make beautiful craft items. The family will receive friends from 4-7pm Monday, December 30, 2019 at Tobias Funeral Home at 5471 Far Hills Ave. Mass of Christian burial will be held at Our Lady of the Immaculate Conception Church at 2300 Smithville Rd on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at 10:00AM. Friends may call from 9:00AM until time of mass. Entombment Miami Valley Memory Gardens Mausoleum. The family wishes to extend a sincere thank you to all doctors and staff who cared for Mom, especially Dr. Steven Robbe and his supportive staff. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St Jude Children's Research Hospital or a . Condolences may be made to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 29, 2019