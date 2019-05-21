BOWMAN, Michelle R. 52, of Springfield, passed away Sunday, May 19, 2019 in her home. Michelle was born November 25, 1966 in Springfield, Ohio to Daniel and Sharon (Jones) Bowman. She enjoyed bowling every Saturday with friends, horseback riding and participated in the Special Olympics for many years. She was an avid sports fan, and especially loved Ohio State and the Reds. She was also a huge music fan, but especially Garth Brooks. In addition to her parents, she is survived by four siblings, Fr. Eric Bowman, Kevin (Charlene) Bowman, Lisa Bowman and Lori (Michael) Gnau; 10 nieces and nephews, Donald, Brenda, Jay, Lauren, Timothy, Meagan, Ava, Mackenzie, Abigail and Jonathan; and seven great nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her fraternal grandparents, Richard and Coralee Bowman; maternal grandparents, Hank and Bonnie Jones; and two uncles, Myron Ardrey and Terry Bowman. Visitation will be held on Wednesday from 4 - 7 p.m. in the CONROY FUNERAL HOME, 1660 E. High St., Springfield, OH 45505. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday at 10:30 a.m. in St. Bernard Church, 910 Lagonda Ave., Springfield, OH 45503. Burial will be in St. Bernard Cemetery. The family would like to thank the Champaign Residential Services, especially Becky and Joyce, and all of the staff for their excellent care of Michelle. They would also like to thank the entire TAC community. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to TAC Industries, The Riding Center Community Foundation or the Special Olympics. Published in Springfield News Sun from May 21 to May 22, 2019