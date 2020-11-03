1/
Michelle CRON
CRON, Michelle Jo

Michelle Jo Cron, 59, of Centerville, passed away October 31, 2020, in St. Leonard of Centerville. She was born October 17, 1961, in Los Angeles, California, the daughter of Arthur and Mary (Turner) Cron. Michelle attended the chapel at St.

Leonard's every day and had been employed at Klosterman Bakery. Survivors include her mother; Mary Cron, two

children; Joy (Nick) Trudics and Jessica (Shawn) Humphrey, four grandchildren; Amelia, Claire, Hope and Aiden, siblings; Amanda (Gwayne) Honeycut and Michael (Jennifer) Cron and one niece; Maya Cron. She was preceded in death by grandsons; Mason and Christopher and her father. Private services will be held with entombment in Rose Hill Mausoleum.

Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY- ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at


www.jkzfh.com



Published in Springfield News Sun on Nov. 3, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

