MICHELLE KANEY
1954 - 2020
KANEY, Michelle Sue

Age 66, passed away peacefully in her home with her children by her side on Saturday, November 7, 2020, after a hard fought battle with cancer. Michelle was born on March 21, 1954, to Vernon and Shirley Pfledderer. Michelle, affectionately known as "Candy Granny" by her grandchildren, had a smile that lit up every room. Her true joy in life was her family, followed by her love for gardening. She will be remembered well for her beautifully decorated home, that changed with every season. Her legacy is left in the way she loved her children and grandchildren and she will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Michelle is preceded in death by her mother, Shirley. She is survived by her father, Vernon; six children, Shannon (Derrick) Lawson, Heather (Anthony) Petro, Jonathan (Valarie) Kaney, Kevin Kaney Jr., Katherine (Casey McClain) Kaney, and Andrew Kaney; brothers Chris (Gaile) Pfledderer, Craig (Cynthia) Pfledderer, and Jeff (Lynne) Pfledderer; sister Janet Prince; her 16 grandchildren, Dylan Lawson, Brett Lawson, Tyler Lawson, Alex Lawson, Vincent Petro, Alaina Petro, Frank Petro, Michael Petro, Aubrey Petro, Madelyn Kaney, Levi Kaney, Finnley Kaney, Noelle Kaney, Eli McClain, Isaiah McClain, and Jonah McClain. The family will receive friends at Newcomer Funeral Home, 4104 Needmore Rd Dayton, OH 45424, on Saturday, November 14, 2020, from 10 am - 11 am. A Celebration of Life will begin at 11 am. Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com to leave the family an online condolence.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
14
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Newcomer Funeral Homes - North Dayton
NOV
14
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Newcomer Funeral Homes - North Dayton
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Homes - North Dayton
4104 Needmore Rd
Dayton, OH 45424
(937) 235-1000
