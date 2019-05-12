Home

Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home - Vandalia
MASTERS, Michelle L. Age 51 of Huber Heights, passed away Friday, May 10, 2019 at . Preceded in death by her grandparents, Richard & Rettie Bodiker and her sister, Sherri, Michelle is survived by her mother, Carol Masters; 3 sons, Ronald & wife, Christina, Brandon and Logan Masters; granddaughter, Ava; fiance, Shawn Avery & children, Shawn Jr, K'Kura, Cantrell and her beloved dog, Princess. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm, Tuesday, May 14 at the Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home, Vandalia with Rev. Michael Malcosky officiating. Interment to follow at Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Tuesday from 11:00 am until time of service. To share a message with Michelle's family and to read more of her life legacy, please visit www.mortonwhetstonefh.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 12, 2019
