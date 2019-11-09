|
|
PHILLIPS, Michelle Genevieve 16 of Springfield passed away November 6, 2019 in Miami Valley Hospital. She was born in Springfield, Ohio on February 9, 2003. Michelle was a member of St. Teresa Catholic Church where she was an alter server. She was a junior at Emmanuel Christian Academy and was active in volleyball; ECA unmanned drone program and a teacher's aide. Michelle had attended Catholic Central Schools. She was active in 4-H belonging to the Thundering Hooves 4-H club and participated in the Champagne County Fair. With 4-H she was active in culinary arts and cats. Her volunteer work was with Le Torte Dolci, Humane Society, Urbana PAWS, and St. John's Rainbow Table. In her spare time she enjoyed playing the piano. Michelle was preceded in death by her grandfather Douglas A. Phillips; great-grandmother Brenda Robertson; great Uncle Joseph Robertson; great-grandparents Wilma & William Soeller. To cherish her memory are her parents Christopher A. and Nicole C. (Robertson) Phillips; half-sister Raya T. Landy; maternal grandparents Victoria L. Robertson and Terry D. Maddox; paternal grandparents Pamela and Robert Landy; great grandmother Mary Phillips; great-grandfather Rex E. Robertson; Aunts Cheryl Phillips, Nikki Phillips, Katherine "Beth" Robertson, Alexandria (Benjamin) Blessing; great aunt Patricia L. (Dennis M. Johnson) Vaughn and Karen Robertson; godfather Christopher Albert and godmother Judy Lohnes; a host of friends, nieces, nephews and cousins. Visitation will be Sunday from Noon to 3:00PM in the RICHARDS, RAFF & DUNBAR MEMORIAL HOME. A funeral mass will be held Sunday at 4:00PM at St. Bernard Catholic Church. Michelle was a very giving person, her final gift was being an organ donor. Therefore donations may be made to Life Connections of Ohio. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Nov. 9, 2019