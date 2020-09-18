1/1
Michelle STILTNER
1965 - 2020
STILTNER, Michelle Michelle Renee (VanHoose) Stiltner, 55, of South Charleston, Ohio, died peacefully in her sleep on Wednesday, September 16, 2020. She was born on June 28,1965, to Thelma (Dixon) Williams of Springfield and the late Larry VanHoose. Missy considered everyone she met her friend. She made everyone feel comfortable and important. She loved butterflies, home-made ice cream, gardening, and working puzzles. She loved to fish with her husband. Missy often called and said that she, "Just wanted to gab at ya" and tell you what she was "Fixin to do". Those phone calls will be greatly missed by all. Michelle leaves behind 6 children, Todd Goforth, Clay (Glenda) Williams, Brittany Stiltner, Bethel Stiltner, Glen Allen Stiltner, Glenna Root, Jessica Berson; aunts, Hazel and Mary Dixon, Linda (Tom) Midkiff and Ruth Dixon; uncle, Jack Williams; 21 grandchildren; 9 close cousins, countless friends and neighbors. She was preceded in death by her loving and devoted husband of more than 30 years, Glen Stiltner; father, RW Williams; maternal grandparents, Clyde and Grace Dixon; uncles, Melvin Dixon and Jim Allender; and aunt, Ruth Williams; several sister and brothers-n-law; The family would like to say a special thank you to her lifelong friend and caring doctor Trent Nourse. Friends may visit with the family Sunday, September 20th from 1 pm to 3 pm in the Ingling Williams and Lewis Funeral Home, South Charleston Chapel. Service will immediately follow with the Rev. Jim Slaughter officiating. Missy will be laid to rest next to her husband in Osburn Cemetery in West Virginia. Arrangements with Morgan Funeral Home, Bremen, Ohio.

Published in Springfield News Sun on Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
20
Visitation
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Ingling Williams & Lewis Funeral Home
SEP
20
Service
Ingling Williams & Lewis Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Ingling Williams & Lewis Funeral Home
24 North Chillicothe Street
South Charleston, OH 45368
(937) 399-2811
