Ivey Funeral Home At Rose Hill Burial Pk
2565 Princeton Rd
Hamilton, OH 45011
(513) 894-9206
Memorial service
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Ivey Funeral Home At Rose Hill Burial Pk
2565 Princeton Rd
Hamilton, OH 45011
View Map
Michellle POTTS


1968 - 2019
Michellle POTTS Obituary
POTTS (Cassano), Michelle 50, of Fort Myers, FL passed away unexpectedly on June 20, 2019. Michelle was born on August 6, 1968 in Hamilton, OH and graduated from Hamilton High School. She loved life, family, friends and her dog Cinnamon. Michelle will be greatly missed by her friends and family. Michelle was preceded in death by her mother, Brenda Cassano. Michelle leaves to cherish her memory her forever husband, Tony Potts; father, Mike Cassano; son, Tyler (Shelby) Williams; granddaughter, Emma Williams; sister, Cher Miller (Rick Combs); and brother, Michael (Rhonda) Cassano. A memorial service will be held to celebrate her life on July 26, 2019 from 9:00-11:30am at the Rose Hill Funeral Home, 2565 Princeton Road, Hamilton, OH with inurnment to immediately follow. Online condolences may be offered at www.leememorialpark.com. Info, (239)334-4880.
Published in Journal-News on July 12, 2019
