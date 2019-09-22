Home

Webster Funeral Home
3080 Homeward Way
Fairfield, OH 45014
513-942-3293
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Webster Funeral Home
3080 Homeward Way
Fairfield, OH 45014
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
Webster Funeral Home
3080 Homeward Way
Fairfield, OH 45014
Mickey Coulter


1952 - 2019
COULTER, Mickey Age 67 of Hamilton passed away Friday September 20, 2019 at . He was born August 20, 1952 in Charleston, West Virginia the son of the late George and RosaLee (nee Esque) Coulter. Mickey was a 1971 graduate of Ross High School. On May 4, 1974 in Hamilton he married Brenda Hann. Mickey was an active member of Bridgewater Church and he enjoyed serving as a greeter on Sunday mornings. He was passionate about mission trips to Hope Hill, Kentucky and felt his presence there made a difference in young lives. He loved fishing, softball, and outdoor activities. Mickey is survived by his wife Brenda Coulter; two sons Dustin (Misti) Coulter and Kevin (Tiffany) Coulter; five grandchildren Mikahla, Brayden, Kaden, Preston, and Easton Coulter; one brother Mike (Cheryl) Coulter; one sister Vivian (Bill) Coulter-Phillips, and his in-laws Skeeter and Erma Hann. Visitation 5-8 PM Tuesday at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield. The funeral service will be held at 10:00 AM Wednesday September 25, 2019 at the funeral home, with Pastor Drew Wilkerson, officiating. Burial to follow in Millville Cemetery. www.websterfuneralhomes.com
Published in Journal-News on Sept. 22, 2019
