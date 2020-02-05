|
|
WATERS, Mickey M. 77, of Springfield, passed away in her home on February 2, 2020 following several years of failing health. She was born in Bellefontaine, Ohio on April 25, 1942, the daughter of the late Robert and Wanda (Tudor) Emery. Mickey retired as a social worker from Clark County Family and Children's Services and later worked at Lifeway for Youth. She volunteered for many years at the Salvation Army. Mickey is survived by her son, Scott Waters of Lyndhurst, Ohio; brothers, Mike (Sandra) Emery of Silverton, CO and David Emery of Ft. Thomas, KY; sister, Lori Porter of Paonia, CO; and nephews and niece, Mark (Dawn) Waters, Kurt (Kim) Waters, Todd Waters, Jaime Beasley, Brad (Andrea) Emery, and Ben Emery. A service in celebration of Mickey's life will be held at a later date`. The LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME is serving the family. You may express condolences to the family at www.littletonandrue.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Feb. 5, 2020