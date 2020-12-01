1/
MIDDLETON PATCH
1927 - 2020
PATCH, Middleton Edward "Sam"

Middleton Edward "Sam" Patch, 93, of Springfield, passed away November 29, 2020, in Good Shepherd Village. He was born April 15, 1927, in Springfield, the son of Orville and

Helen (Winke) Patch. Sam was a dedicated member of

Oakland Presbyterian Church. He enjoyed remote controlled model air planes, golfing and was an accomplished photographer. Mr. Patch was a Veteran of the Army Air Corp during World War II and he was retired from the Champion Company serving as a purchasing agent for many years. Survivors include two sons; Terry (Ann) Patch and Edward Patch, five grandchildren; Jason (Erin) Patch, Gavin (Nicole) Patch, Laura (Mike) Depue, Christopher (Christa) Patch and Aubrie Patch, six great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 69 years; Patricia Ann Patch, April 14, 2018, a brother; Lewis "Bud" Patch, a

sister; Velma Gahm and his parents. Due to the Covid 19

Pandemic, private services will be held for Sam's family with burial in Ferncliff Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com [jkzfh.com].

Published in Springfield News Sun on Dec. 1, 2020.
