EISENHAUER, Mieko McFall Age 88, of Kettering, Ohio passed away peacefully at her home with her daughters at her bedside on Wednesday, February 19, 2020. She was born in Tokyo, Japan on January 24, 1932 to the late Yagoro and Fuki Kubo. She was preceded in death by her son, Arthur Lee McFall and husband, Raymond Eisenhauer. She is survived by her daughters, Debbie Hager, Linda Baker, Bobbie Purkey and Sandra McFall; Grandchildren, Jason Purkey, Joshua McFall, Sean Plotts, Suzie Zink and Christy Hager; Great Grandchildren, Alyssa and Amelia Jo Templeton, Liam Reed and Mia Zink. The family will have a private service at a later date. She will be laid to rest at the Dayton National Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to Newcomer-Kettering.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 23, 2020