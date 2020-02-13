|
|
DELEMOS, Migdalia "Miki" Age 60 passed away peacefully February 11, 2020 at Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton, OH. She was born May 18, 1959 in New York, NY to Esther Rosado and Vincent Velez. She received her AS at Sinclair Community College. She married Ramon Delemos on March 15, 1979 in NY. She worked as a case manager for Homeful Inc. for 22 years, where she was an advocate for the local homeless community. Miki was a loving and caring wife, mother and sister who put the needs of others before her own. She was also tough and stubborn and lived to the beat of her own drum. She is survived by her husband, Ramon Delemos; sisters: Myrna (Louis) Sang, Eligia (Dino) Bigbee, Antonia (Henry) Mack, Maria Rosado; daughters Mercedes and Melissa Delemos; grandchildren: Selenia, Reina, Da'Jaun, Ramon, Francisco, Mya and Royalty. Miki was truly loved and will be missed by her family and members of the community. Visitation 12-1PM, Friday, February 14, 2020 at H.H. Roberts Mortuary, 38 S. Gettysburg Ave. Funeral Service 1PM. Interment Dayton National Cemetery. HHRoberts.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 13, 2020