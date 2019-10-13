|
DANIELS, Robert Michael "Mike" Oct. 3, 1948 Oct. 8, 2019 71, went to get a Cheeseburger in Paradise on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 and decided not to come back. Kind and funny words are all that can be said about Mike. As a husband to Gail Daniels for 48 years, Mike was known as a lover of the name "Gail", often seen giving love pats and adoring glances. As a father to Aaron Daniels and Adrienne Daniels, Mike was famous for throwing tennis balls, magic handshakes and epic comedic influence. A loyal and loving grandfather, brother, son, uncle and friend, Mike was, quite simply, a lover of life and enjoyed making every moment for those lucky enough to be around him a happy one. Mike Daniels was a hair cutting wizard for 51 years, a fashionista with tropical shirts and terrible jeans, a practical joker and a hoarder of anything and everything that can be purchased at Lowe's. There's a likely chance, he didn't know a stranger in the world. He never missed a chance to miss out on the perks of growing his beard out and dressing up as Santa. A true worshiper of the sun and an amazing weed puller, Mike spread the love of a clean car and Corvettes to anyone that would listen. A loving hug from Mike could melt the world away and Sunday mornings will never be the same for his wild family of humans and dogs. Mike's wishes were for a celebration of life to he held and for no tears to pass. Arrangements are pending, but keep an eye out for an invitation to a party with red solo cups. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Save the Manatee Club (www.savethemanatee.org), a Jimmy Buffett charity chosen for the continuation of Mike's love for the world beneath the sea (and any and all Jimmy Buffett music.) In honor of Mike, his family asks that you make every moment count and find your way to laughter, love and sunshine. In addition to his wife and children, Mike leaves to cherish his memory a brother, Jerry, and three sisters; Peggy (Paul) Fettrow, Beth (Rod) Hitchcock and Amy Daniels, as well as a sister-in-law, Cindi (Ed) Tousel. He is also survived by his two grandchildren, Reis Daniels and Crosby Daniels. Mike was blessed with a bounty of beautiful cousins, nieces, nephews and deeply loyal friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Constance Daniels, and sister-in-law, Carol Daniels. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Oct. 13, 2019