ROBINSON, Mike Age 64, passed away on Thursday, June 20, 2019, in Hamilton. He was born on August 27, 1954. Mike worked for many years at Champion Paper, before taking a position in the Lakota School District as a Custodian. He is survived by his wife Doreen; children Michele (Jasen) Taylor and Richie (Cheryl) Robinson; grandchildren Angelina, Jada, and Tanner; and many siblings. Visitation will be held on Monday, June 24, 2019 from 1pm until 2pm at the Rose Hill Funeral Home. Funeral Service will follow on Monday at 2pm at the funeral home. Interment at Rose Hill Burial Park. Condolences may be left for the family at www.rosehillfunerals.com.
Published in Journal-News on June 22, 2019