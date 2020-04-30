|
SHOEMAKER, Mike 69 of Middletown, Ohio passed away on April 26, 2020. He was born in Oneida, Kentucky on October 13, 1950 to Roy Shoemaker and Julia (Johnson) Shoemaker. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather. Mike loved spending time with his grandchildren. He enjoyed playing bluegrass music and had a passion for old cars. Mike was a member of the Franklin Church of God. He is preceded in death by his parents. Mike is survived by his loving wife of 25 years, Betty Shoemaker; daughter, Erika (Chris) Riley; son, Tony Shoemaker; grandchildren, Lexi, Lauren, Levi, Liam; sister, Barbra Neira; and nephew, Samuel Neira. Funeral Services will be private. Interment will be at Woodside Cemetery. Please visit breitenbach-anderson.com to leave online condolences for the family.
