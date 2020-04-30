Home

Mike SHOEMAKER

SHOEMAKER, Mike 69 of Middletown, Ohio passed away on April 26, 2020. He was born in Oneida, Kentucky on October 13, 1950 to Roy Shoemaker and Julia (Johnson) Shoemaker. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather. Mike loved spending time with his grandchildren. He enjoyed playing bluegrass music and had a passion for old cars. Mike was a member of the Franklin Church of God. He is preceded in death by his parents. Mike is survived by his loving wife of 25 years, Betty Shoemaker; daughter, Erika (Chris) Riley; son, Tony Shoemaker; grandchildren, Lexi, Lauren, Levi, Liam; sister, Barbra Neira; and nephew, Samuel Neira. Funeral Services will be private. Interment will be at Woodside Cemetery. Please visit breitenbach-anderson.com to leave online condolences for the family.
Published in Journal-News on Apr. 30, 2020
