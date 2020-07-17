1/1
WOOD, Mike Mike Wood, age 71 of Dayton, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, July 15, 2020. He was born June 28, 1949 in Dayton, to the late Robert and Nancy Wood. In addition to his parents, Mike was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy Myroth in 2019. Mike served in the U.S. Air Force and was a member of the St. John's Stillwater Lodge #13. He was a board member of New City Church in Dayton. Mike's passion in life was the Lord and playing billiards. Mike is survived by his children, Greg Wood, Katie Malone, Brian Wood and Ben Wood; numerous grandchildren, siblings, Linda Davis, Steve (Carol) Wood, Laura Wood and LouAnn Wood; many nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends Wednesday, July 22, 2020 from 2 p.m. until the time of the memorial service at 3 p.m. at Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Rd., Dayton. Interment at a later date at Woodland Cemetery. To share a memory of Mike or leave a special message for his family, visit www.newcomerdayton.com.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
22
Visitation
02:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Homes - North Dayton
JUL
22
Memorial service
03:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Homes - North Dayton
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Homes - North Dayton
4104 Needmore Rd
Dayton, OH 45424
(937) 235-1000
