KOVERMAN, Mikel Patrick Of Centerville, Ohio passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on November 28, 2019 in Dayton, Ohio at the age of 70. Mike is survived by his wife of 49 years, Sue Ann (Butcke) Koverman of Centerville, OH; children, Carrie (Robert) Cronan of Irmo, SC and Matt (Addy) Koverman of Tipp City, OH; grandchildren, David Craddock, Gabrielle Cornell, Jack and Sam Koverman; siblings, Serena (Kenneth) Gentry, Mary (Dan) Demaree and William (Tammy) Koverman. He is preceded in death by his parents James and Genevieve (Hickey) Koverman. Mike was adored by his sisters-in-law Kay (Robert) LaGrange and Diane (Wendell) Maze and his many nieces and nephews and cousins. Mike was born on September 12, 1949, in Dayton, OH. He attended Holy Family Elementary and Chaminade High School before enlisting in the United States Marine Corps and was a decorated Veteran of the Vietnam War. He later received his bachelor's degree from The University of Phoenix. He married Sue, the love of his life, on February 21, 1971. He retired from the Dayton Daily News as Circulation Manager in 2010. Mike adored his wife and unequivocally loved his children and grand-children. He enjoyed event planning and made his larger than life dreams become reality. He loved watching UD Men's Basketball, OSU Football and the Cincinnati Bengals. His family remembers him as a devoted husband, loving, hard-working, caring and funny father who encouraged them to pursue their goals. He had the gift of bringing out the best in everyone with whom he worked. Mike was an accomplished artist and often painted pictures of landscapes from vacations or visions from dreams. He was a generous, witty, dedicated individual who loved cooking and who was passionate about his wife and family. He was a longtime active member of Ascension Parish in Kettering and for the past couple of years of St. Francis of Assisi in Centerville. He was a proud member of the Marine Corps League and American Legion Post 598. Mike donated his body to the Wright State School of Medicine. A Celebration of Life Mass will be held at 9:30am Saturday December 7, 2019, at St. Francis of Assisi, 6245 Wilmington Pike. Centerville, OH 45459, with a reception to follow at the church. Fr. Brian Phelps, officiant. All are welcome to attend to celebrate Mike's life. The family would like to thank Compassus and the Dayton VA Hospice, for their care and dedication. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you make contributions in Mike's memory to Catholic Social Services of the Miami Valley, www.cssmv.org. or Dayton VA Hospice Fund, VA Medical Center,4100 West Third St., Dayton, OH 45428-9907. Envelopes will also be available at the service.
Published in Dayton Daily News from Dec. 4 to Dec. 6, 2019