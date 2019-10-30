|
|
ABNER, Mildred J. Age 85, of Middletown, passed away Sunday, October 27, 2019 at . She was born September 11, 1934 in Knott County, KY to John V. and Callie (Blair) Smith. Mildred married her husband of 55 years, Daniel L. Abner July 30, 1955. She attended Caney Junior College now known as Alice Lloyd College to become a teacher and went on to attend Eastern Kentucky University to earn her Bachelor's degree in 1966. Mildred taught 3rd grade at Poastown Elementary School from 1956-1965 and taught 2nd grade at Wayne Elementary School from 1965 until her retirement from Edgewood City School District in 1987. Mildred is survived by her daughter, Donna (Robert) Vanderpool, grandson, Tyler (Samantha) Vanderpool, and numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends. She is preceded in death by her husband, Daniel L. Abner; infant brother, Buford Smith; sisters, Bulah Melton and Betty Fields-Boyle. Visitation will be held Friday, November 1, 2019 from 11:00 am-1:00 pm at Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home, 6850 Roosevelt Ave. Middletown, OH 45005. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 1:00 pm at the funeral home with Pastor Wes Souders officiating. A private internment will take place at a later date at Butler County Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to Jacksonburg United Methodist Church, 4654 Oxford Middletown Rd. Middletown, OH 45042 or , 5940 Long Meadow Dr. Middletown, OH 45005 in memory of Mildred. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.bakerstevensparramore.com
Published in Journal-News on Oct. 30, 2019