BEDWELL (Coleman), Mildred C. 92 of Elkhorn, WI, passed away Friday, November 22, 2019 at her home in Elkhorn. She was born December 27, 1926 in Dayton, OH, the daughter to the late John and Clara (Haggadorn) Coleman. Millie was united in marriage to James "Jim" E. Bedwell on November 24, 1947 in Dayton, OH. She worked for the Kettering Public Schools as the Manager of Food Service. Millie enjoyed crocheting and cooking. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother. Millie loved spending time with her grandchildren. Millie is survived by her four daughters; Charlotte (Phil) Lambert, Patricia (Michael) Hale, Beverly (Michael) Spreng and Dawn Bedwell, nine grandchildren and fourteen great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband of 69 years, Jim, parents, infant daughter, Debbie and eleven brothers and sisters. Private family celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial may be directed to Mercy Health Hospice, 901 Mineral Point Ave. Janesville, WI. Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Homes and Crematory completed arrangements for the Bedwell Family.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 4, 2019