1/
Mildred BOURNE
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mildred's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BOURNE, Mildred

Age 94, of Vandalia, passed away Saturday, November 14, 2020, at Grace Brethren Village in Englewood. She was born April 3, 1926, in Dayton, Ohio, – daughter of the late Emanuel & Edna (Iddings) Wion. She spent her life taking care of her children and home. She belonged to various square & round dance clubs in the Miami Valley, which was the joy of her life. She was very loving & kind to all she knew. Preceded in death by her parents; husband, Hershel; daughter, Karen Karl; four brothers & one sister. She is survived by two daughters, Linda (Tom) Hellard of Vandalia & Cheri Bourne of Vandalia; grandchildren, David & Bryan Hellard, Gina King, Steve Karl & Kris Harmon; great-grandchildren, Jordan & Morgan King, Nicole Jones and Brayden & Karen Marsh; four great-great grandchildren; her brother, Delbert Wion of West Milton; numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives & friends. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Thursday (11/19) at Poplar Hill Cemetery in Vandalia. Chaplain David Nelson of Grace

Brethren Village will officiate. The family would like to offer a special thanks to Grace Brethren Village for their genuine care & concern for Millie. If friends desire, contributions should be made in memory of Millie to The Hospice of Dayton. Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home in Vandalia is in charge of

arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
19
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Poplar Hill Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home
139 South Dixie Dr.
Vandalia, OH 45377-2123
937-898-4634
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved