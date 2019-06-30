Home

Webster Funeral Home
3080 Homeward Way
Fairfield, OH 45014
513-942-3293
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Webster Funeral Home
3080 Homeward Way
Fairfield, OH 45014
Funeral
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
12:00 PM
Webster Funeral Home
3080 Homeward Way
Fairfield, OH 45014
Mildred Brinegar


1951 - 2019
BRINEGAR, Mildred M. Age 67 of Hamilton passed away on Wednesday June 26, 2019. She was born on July 14, 1951 in Hamilton the daughter of the late William and Erdean (nee Redman) Dykes. Mildred retired from General Motors after over thirty years of service. She is survived by two sons Keith Brinegar and Carl (Laura) Brinegar; ten grandchildren Anthony Brinegar, Lexie Brinegar, Michael Brinegar, Brittany Kincer, Sabrina Kincer, Angel Kincer, Jessie Kincer, Adrianna Brinegar, Alex Brinegar, and Brayden Little; one great granddaughter Kenna Marie Brinegar; and one brother Bob (Sharon) Dykes. She also leaves behind many other family and close friends. She was also preceded in death by two brothers John Dykes and Jim Dykes. Visitation will be on Wednesday July 3, 2019 at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield from 11:00AM until the time of the funeral at 12:00PM with Pastor Rick Lawwill officiating. Burial to follow in Millville Cemetery. www.websterfuneralhomes.com
Published in Journal-News on June 30, 2019
