CARLILE, Mildred V. Age 84 of Dayton, passed away October 11, 2019. She was born January 2, 1935 in Gainesboro, Tennessee to the late Charlie and Ruby (Scantland) Upchurch. In addition to her parents, Mildred was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Doyle Carlile; daughter, Wanda Longstreth; brothers: Ray Upchurch, Fred Upchurch, Wayne Upchurch and Arthur Upchurch; sister, Olene Anderson; and daughter-in-law, Stacey (Comstra) Carlile. Mildred is survived by her son Paul Carlile, Sr.; grandsons: Paul (Carol) Carlile, Jr., Matthew (Lisa) Carlile, Ryan (Candice) Powers, Kyler Carlile and Joseph Comstra; 10 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren; sisters: Betty Haynes and Joyce Leonard; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Doyle and Mildred were faithful members of Calvary Open Bible Church in Riverside and current members of New Beginnings Church of God in Huber Heights. Visitation will be held from 10:00 am - 12:00 pm on Friday, October 18, 2019 at New Beginnings Church of God, 6649 Chambersburg Road, Huber Heights, where the funeral service will begin at 12:00 pm. Pastor Dean Thompson officiating. Burial to follow at Royal Oak Memorial Gardens, Brookville. Arrangements entrusted to Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Road. To share a memory of Mildred or leave a special message for her family, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 15, 2019